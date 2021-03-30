Olympic gold medalist accused of sexual abuse of a child in Utah

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An Olympic gold medalist has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Court records show James Shea is accused of inappropriately touching a child three times in 2020.

Shea, according to court records, has denied these allegations.

Shea, a skeleton racer, won the gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

A third-generation Olympian, Shea went on to found The Shea Family Foundation, which raises funds to help kids in sports.

He also formerly served on the Utah Economic Development Board and lives in Park City.

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2001, file photo, Jim Shea, center, stands with his father, Jim Shea, Sr., right, and grandfather, Jack Shea, left, after Shea placed second in the World Cup Skeleton men’s competition in Lake Placid, N.Y. With the finish, Shea earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team and made his family the first to produce three generations of American Olympians. Jack Shea, 91, won two speedskating gold medals at the 1932 Olympics in Lake Placid. Jim Shea Jr. represented the United States at the 1964 Winter Games in Innsbruck in three skiing events. Lake Placid is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Winter Olympics that were held in the Adirondack Mountain village. (AP Photo/ Jim McKnight)

Jim Shea of the United States starts his first run during the men’s skeleton final at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2002. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Jim Shea of the United States holds a photograph of his grandfather as he celebrates his gold medal winning run during the men’s skeleton final at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2002. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jim Shea of the United States celebrates his final and gold medal winning run during the men’s skeleton final at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2002. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tristan Gale, right, from Salt Lake City, Utah, displays her gold medal as Jim Shea, from Lake Placid, N.Y., bites his medal during a medal ceremony in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2002. Both of them won their medals in the Winter Olympics skeleton competitions. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

Shea has been inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame and the USA Bobsled & Skeleton Hall of Fame.

ABC4 has reached out to court officials for more details.