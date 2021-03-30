Olympic gold medalist accused of sexual abuse of a child in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An Olympic gold medalist has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Court records show James Shea is accused of inappropriately touching a child three times in 2020.
Shea, according to court records, has denied these allegations.
Shea, a skeleton racer, won the gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
A third-generation Olympian, Shea went on to found The Shea Family Foundation, which raises funds to help kids in sports.
He also formerly served on the Utah Economic Development Board and lives in Park City.
Shea has been inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame and the USA Bobsled & Skeleton Hall of Fame.
ABC4 has reached out to court officials for more details.