Olympic athletes touch down in SLC Airport, reunited with loved ones

Ryan Pivirotto (right) and his fiancée, Nikki Leonard embrace as Team USA athletes arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 21, 2022. (CHRIS RANK/RANK STUDIOS)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games ended on Friday, many Olympic athletes returned home to Utah on Monday.

The Salt Lake City International Airport was a scene of reunion, smiles and plenty of handmade signs welcoming the athletes home from their unforgettable journey across the globe.

Delta Airlines, the official airline of Team USA, documented some of the heartfelt reunions as a flight filled with 111 Olympians as well as coaches, trainers and staff returned from Beijing.

Short-track speedskater and Utah native Maame Biney was greeted by her childhood friend.

Maame Biney embraces a friend as Team USA athletes arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 21, 2022. (CHRIS RANK/RANK STUDIOS)

Maame Biney speaks with members of the media as Team USA athletes arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 21, 2022. (CHRIS RANK/RANK STUDIOS)

Speed skater Ryan Pivirotto was greeted by his fiancée, whose mother happens to be a Delta Flight Attendant.

Ryan Pivirotto (right) and his fiancée, Nikki Leonard embrace as Team USA athletes arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 21, 2022. (CHRIS RANK/RANK STUDIOS)

(From left to right) Nikki Leonard, fiancée of speedskater Ryan Pivorotto, Kris, a Delta Air Lines flight attendant and Nikki’s mother, Scott, a Delta Air Lines First Officer and uncle of pairs figureskater Brandon Frazier, and Heather, wife of Scott and aunt of Brandon Frazier, pose for a photo as Team USA athletes arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 21, 2022. (CHRIS RANK/RANK STUDIOS)

Silver medalist figure skater Brandon Frazier was surprised by his uncle who is also a First Officer for Delta Air Lines.

Brandon Frazier (left) and his uncle, Delta Air Lines First Officer Scott Frazier, share a moment as Team USA athletes arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 21, 2022. (CHRIS RANK/RANK STUDIOS)

Freestyle skiiers Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin pose for a portrait as Team USA athletes arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 21, 2022. (CHRIS RANK/RANK STUDIOS)