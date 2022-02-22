Olympic athletes touch down in SLC Airport, reunited with loved ones

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games ended on Friday, many Olympic athletes returned home to Utah on Monday.
The Salt Lake City International Airport was a scene of reunion, smiles and plenty of handmade signs welcoming the athletes home from their unforgettable journey across the globe.
Delta Airlines, the official airline of Team USA, documented some of the heartfelt reunions as a flight filled with 111 Olympians as well as coaches, trainers and staff returned from Beijing.
Short-track speedskater and Utah native Maame Biney was greeted by her childhood friend.
Speed skater Ryan Pivirotto was greeted by his fiancée, whose mother happens to be a Delta Flight Attendant.
Silver medalist figure skater Brandon Frazier was surprised by his uncle who is also a First Officer for Delta Air Lines.