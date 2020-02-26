Olympia Hills project approved by county council

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Members of the Salt Lake County Council voted 6-3 to greenlight a controversial development called Olympia Hills on Tuesday.

The vote, though, came after impassioned public comment from many residents who begged the council to vote no.

“Why would you choose to vote yes on something that’s so clearly something we are universally opposed to?” asked one man.

“This type of congestion is going to give me flashbacks of living in Seattle — and I don’t want that at all. So, please vote no,” said another man.

Olympia Hills is a 933-acre project, with the plan of just over 6,000 residential units.

It’s worth noting that the original plan, back in 2018, proposed more than 9,000 residential units. That plan was eventually vetoed by then-mayor Ben McAdams.

The new plan is for a mix of residential and commercial development and will happen over 25 years.

“We feel that instead of developing piecemeal, a little development here, development there — that’s the sprawl attitude — we feel it’s better to have a master plan community,” said County Council Chair Max Burdick, who voted yes.

Councilmember Aimee Winder Newton voted no.

“We’ve got to look out for the residents in the Southwest part of the valley,” said Winder Newton.

“They’re dealing with tremendous traffic issues and a lack of infrastructure. And when I looked at this project, at the end of the day, it’s not our job to make sure developers maximize their profits,” added Winder Newton.

