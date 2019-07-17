Oldest school in Jordan district being demolished to accommodate city growth, officials say

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan Middle school is the oldest school in the Jordan district, and officials say it is being torn down Tuesday.

It stood for more than 60 years at 75th South Redwood road, according to officials.

With the growth in cities like West Jordan, the school district says they are making sure they are prepared.

They say tearing down a school is rare since they are built to last 60 to 70 years.

Demolition on the building started Tuesday morning at 9 and will take 5 to 7 days to complete, according to officials.

Officials say, however, that students won’t have to go far to get to their new school. The new West Jordan middle school stands on the same property and officials say it is ready to welcome students starting this school year.

