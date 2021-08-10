Oktoberfest returning to Snowbird this year after hiatus: What you should know

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) – It has been nearly two years since Utahns were able to head up to Snowbird to enjoy a fall favorite – Oktoberfest.

The annual event took a year off due to COVID-19. Now it is back and ready to offer 10 weekends of free fun.

“We could not be more excited to welcome our Snowbird community back to the mountains to celebrate this favorite Utah tradition with us,” says Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Oktoberfest has been taking place at Snowbird since 1972, bringing our community together for fun and festivities for the last 49 years. We are glad to be able to offer the experience again in a welcoming, outdoor environment.”

Oktoberfest will take place from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as holidays, from Aug. 14 to Oct. 17. Everyone can attend for free.

During Oktoberfest, Snowbird will operate 18 summer activities like the Mountain Coaster, Woodward WreckTangle, Alpine Slide, and more.

Each weekend and holiday during Oktoberfest will feature special family-friendly options like face painting, street performers, smoked meats from Traeger, traditional Bavarian fare like bratwurst and pretzels, a special Utah Jazz merchandise tent with Oktoberfest-themed items, and more.

Here are some Oktoberfest events to check out with Snowbird:

Military Appreciation Days: August 14, 15, 21, and 22

Free Tram rides will be available for active and retired military with valid ID as well as their immediate family for Military Appreciation Days.

Beard & Mustache Competition presented by the Salty Saints Social Club: September 5

Sport your best beard, mustache or whiskerina (any fake beard or mustache you can create) to Oktoberfest on Sept. 5 and enter in the Beard & Mustache Competition hosted by the Salty Saints Social Club. This fun, family-friendly event will include categories spanning every type and style of facial hair, plus whiskerina and kids’ craft categories. A portion of all entry fees will go to Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

Grand Oktoberfest Weekend: September 4 – 6

Grand Oktoberfest Weekend, spanning Labor Day weekend, pays tribute to the original Oktoberfest and celebration of The Grand Entry of the Breweries in Munich, Germany. Snowbird’s procession is a family-friendly and festive march to the Oktoberfest Halle stage featuring a parade of musicians and dancers, as well as a celebratory keg tapping.

There will also be live music:

Oktoberfest Halle: Daily from noon – 6 p.m.

Embrace Bavarian culture with classic, upbeat polka music and dancing inside the Oktoberfest Halle.

Chickadee Stage: Daily from 2 – 5 p.m.

Every day at Oktoberfest is a celebration with live music from lively local musicians at the Chickadee Stage, weather permitting.

For more about summer at Snowbird, click here.