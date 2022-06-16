SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A man with an active warrant out of Cleveland, Ohio is wanted and police believe he is in South Salt Lake.

Kyle Anthony Dembowski, 32, is wanted out of Ohio on charges related to aggravated robbery, child neglect, drugs, and theft of a firearm.

Courtesy: SSLPD

The South Salt Lake Police Department says Dembowski was in South Salt Lake and he was reported missing from there.

He is most likely to be staying in local motels in the Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake areas.

Anyone that observes Dembowski in public should contact their local police department so he can be taken into custody.

If anyone has information, contact detectives nhill@sslc.gov. or 801-412-3666.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) listing notes that Dembowski has violent tendencies and may be armed.