Ogden’s Winter Market returns to Union Station this January

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – With the New Year underway, what better resolution than to support local businesses?

Winter Market by Farmers Market Ogden is back for the first time since 2020, providing six additional weeks to support local growers, producers, artists, performers and more.

Join vendors inside the Ogden Union Station every Saturday from Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I am excited to bring this market back to the Union Station so the community can enjoy and support our local growers, creatives and food vendors,” says Mikkol Richins, Market Manager for Winter Market. “We also have a wide variety of unique arts programming that will take place, making the market an all-around inclusive and fun outing for everyone.”

With over 40 vendors offering everything from freshly baked goods to artisan works of art, this market will have something in store for everyone.

In addition to one-of-a-kind merchandise, the Winter Market will be offering weekly community yoga classes in the Wattis Dumke Room located on the second floor of Union Station every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Yoga participants are asked to bring their own mats.

Local performances will be featured weekly in the Browning Theater from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interactive community partner and sponsor booths will be available throughout the market each week, granting shoppers the opportunity to engage with local organizations like Nurture the Creative Mind, Onstage Ogden, Create Better Health, Ogden Nature Center and more.

As a new addition to Ogden’s Winter Market, Coffee Links will be hand-crafting delicious seasonal beverages and freshly brewed coffee along with beautiful latte art.

“It is so exciting to be able to attend the Winter Market,” says Leon Araujo, owner of Coffee Links. “Since the beginning, our vision has been to be present as a member of the community and we are happy to be able to offer our products.”

Opening Day Schedule of Events

9 a.m. – Winter Market opens

10 a.m. – Community yoga hosted by Joss Larsen Sackett

10:30 a.m. – Main stage performance by local musician Stephanie Toney

12:30 p.m. – Main stage performance by local musician Nick Garn

Community programming and main stage performances will rotate weekly. For the most up-to-date weekly schedule of events, follow @FarmersMarketOgden on Facebook and Instagram or click here.