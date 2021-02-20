Ogden’s Newgate Mall welcomes 9/11 exhibit, Saturday

Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans are commemorating 9/11 as a new national crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic reconfigures and divides anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Newgate Mall is making room for a 9/11 exhibit, Saturday.

Honor365®, a nonprofit organization, is teaming up with like-minded partners to pay tribute to the lives affected by and lost on 9/11.

Event organizers welcome the public to view the exhibit located at the Newgate Mall, located at 3651 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT.

The exhibit will be on display between Feb. 20 – March 10, and accessible during mall hours.

The location of the exhibit will be between Dillards and DownEast.

FILE – In this Friday Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, a mourner prays over the etched name of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Authorities say a U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plotting to blow up the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2013, file photo, Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. On Sept. 11, 2020, Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is left at the North pool memorial site before a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2017 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to the team, their mission is to provide resources and referral support to veterans, first responders, and their families.

“We understand first responder and veteran suicide is of great concern, and that the world has gone through so much recently,” shares Dr. Ninzel Rasmuson, Founder of Honor365. “From firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers, veterans, and our troops, and many others who are on the front line of helping those in need, the stress from this line of work can take its toll. Honor365 will continue to support the wellness of those we serve by helping those who help us every day.”