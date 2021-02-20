Ogden’s Newgate Mall welcomes 9/11 exhibit, Saturday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Newgate Mall is making room for a 9/11 exhibit, Saturday.
Honor365®, a nonprofit organization, is teaming up with like-minded partners to pay tribute to the lives affected by and lost on 9/11.
Event organizers welcome the public to view the exhibit located at the Newgate Mall, located at 3651 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT.
The exhibit will be on display between Feb. 20 – March 10, and accessible during mall hours.
The location of the exhibit will be between Dillards and DownEast.
According to the team, their mission is to provide resources and referral support to veterans, first responders, and their families.
“We understand first responder and veteran suicide is of great concern, and that the world has gone through so much recently,” shares Dr. Ninzel Rasmuson, Founder of Honor365. “From firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers, veterans, and our troops, and many others who are on the front line of helping those in need, the stress from this line of work can take its toll. Honor365 will continue to support the wellness of those we serve by helping those who help us every day.”