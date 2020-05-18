OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – There’s a new loan for Ogden business owners affected by COVID-19 called the Emergency Loan Fund or ELF.

City leaders say the loan program was actually started by other businesses owners in the community who saw a need because of the pandemic.

Construction is one industry that has been lucky enough to still be working, according to Slade Opheikens.

That’s why he thought it’d be a good idea to help build up small businesses that may be suffering due to COVID-19 by donating to the city’s existing loan programs.

“Couldn’t help but not see the need and the kind of fear in people’s eyes, and their voices,” said Slade.

That’s when other businesses who haven’t been seriously affected by the pandemic decided to also pitch in.

RELATED: Home loan program could offer promising change for firefighters and officers

“We put that money to work, we have a little over $350,000, I think in that fund today,” said Tom Christopulos, the Director of Ogden City Community and Economic Development.

According to Christopulos, just over $277,000 has gone to 35 companies. It’s meant to help small businesses like salon owners or food cart vendors.

“We’ve been blessed, Ogden is our home, we live here, we work here, we play here, we dine here,” said Slade.

The ELF program works with two other loan programs in the city and there are funds set up for recovery mode, according to Christopulos.

“When we start coming out of this particular recessionary period, those moneys will be set aside to help companies to get up and operating,” said Christopulos.

Slade said his only goal is to give these smaller businesses that are struggling some financial assistance and some hope during these challenging times. Tom says the city still has funds to distribute more ELF loans.

For more information on the ELF loan and the ELF application in English or in Spanish.

LATEST POSTS:





