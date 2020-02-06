Ogden women react to Michigan governor’s mention on national TV

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to the State of the Union address, Michigan’s Governor recognized an Ogden woman’s healthcare situation.

“Or 19-year-old Ebony Meyers [sic] from Utah, who sells art to help pay for her own rare genetic disorder treatment,” said Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

Ebony Myers is living with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) – a rare genetic disorder – which causes extra tissue to form in a person’s large intestine and rectum, according to Mayo Clinic.

For the last five years of her life, she’s undergone treatment and takes medication to help.

Ebony Myers and her mother, Mary Khalaf, say they’re grateful to have insurance that helps cover the cost, however, it’s still pricey.

To help cover the cost for extra needs and wants to be comfortable, Ebony Myers draws portraits of different characters and designs and then sells them.

“My art has been helping me and I’ve been getting paid,” said Ebony Myers. “Half of it goes to the boss, and my money goes to the bank for whatever I need.”

She sells her portraits at Pure Oils in Layton, ranging from $7 to $10.

When ABC4 News reached out to Myers and Khalaf, the women did not know Governor Whitmer had mentioned Ebony Myers situation and said they were shocked.

“I was just confused at first cause no one told me anything,” Ebony Myers said.

“I was like, ‘What this is so amazing. I can’t believe that someone would have noticed our situation and use it to highlight the needs of the people,’” Mary Khalaf said.

Myers and Khalaf said while their insurance does help pay for the now, 20-year-old’s treatments and medication, they recognize not everyone is as fortunate.

“We certainly have a lot of compassion for people who have no insurance and would not be able to get this treatment and they would die,” Mary Khalaf said.

Mary Khalaf said she believes disease doesn’t kill, rather, it’s poverty.

