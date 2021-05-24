Ogden woman charged after attacking another woman with axe

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden woman has been charged after allegedly attacking another woman with an axe.

According to charging documents, on May 21, police responded to an Ogden home after a woman reported she had been attacked with an axe.

Charging documents say the woman told police she was in an argument over the phone with 25-year-old Sierra Michelle Flores. After the phone call, the woman said Flores broke into her home with an axe.

Once inside the home, charging documents say Flores swung the axe at the woman, but the woman blocked the axe with a baseball bat she was holding.

Flores then hit the woman “multiple times” in the head and face using the handle of the axe, according to the charges.

During the attack, the woman shouted to a witness “Sierra was going to killer her,” charging documents state.

A person who witnessed the attack was able to separate the two women.

Police say Flores had been drinking champagne the night of the incident and smelled of alcohol when she was arrested.

Flores has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and intoxication.