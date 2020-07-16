Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership awarded 1.26 million from state for rental assistance

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Weber Community Action Partnership (OWCAP) has been awarded with $1.26 million from the state of Utah to provide rental assistance to those who are being directly impacted by COVID-19 in Weber County.

The $1.26 million has been dispersed through a series of four grants and OWCAP has already cut 53 checks with $63,000 out in the community to help residents pay their rent during the pandemic. The grants are only meant to help people who have had trouble keeping up with their rent payments during the pandemic due to COVID-19 related issues such as job loss or furlough, loss of hours or illness.

OWCAP Housing Coordinators guide applicants through the unemployment application

process if they haven’t started that yet, which is a key element of the application process. “Each

grant has requirements for qualifying and limitations, but OWCAP is helping to navigate that,”

Barrett said. “The biggest thing I can say is, don’t assume you won’t qualify. The assessment will

help find the right program for each individual,” says Jordan Barrett, Community Support Manager for OWCAP.

Community Action Agencies throughout the state have been selected as agents to disperse the funds because they already have many of the processes to find potential applications for rental assistance in place to receive funding.

“We provide quality wrap-around services, and adding rental assistance program fits our mission of elevating individuals and families by improving self-sufficiency through services and collaboration,” Chris Ipsen, OWCAP’s Executive Director said of the rental assistance grants.

The first of the four grants to the OWCAP was received in May while the remaining three have come over the course of the last two months.