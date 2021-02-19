Ogden venue sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ as Weber County moves into ‘moderate’ level

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Monarch venue hosts events and art galleries for small or large group get-togethers. The pandemic drastically cut capacity, but under new guidelines, the local business looks forward to welcoming more guests safely.

The Ogden-owned business can host groups of 250 to 2,000 people, accommodating a variety of events.

“We have art box, we have non-profit space called, Ogden Contemporary Arts, we have a restaurant, we have 10,000 feet of private event space and we have all the artists’ studios,” said The Monarchs managing partner, Thaine Fischer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to adjust.

“There was that period of time where we were prohibited from being open. But since then, we’ve tried to be creative and work with all the guidelines that have been imposed on us – it’s been very difficult,” Fischer said.

Weber County has now met certain key measures in the state’s coronavirus recovery plan, allowing them to move into the moderate level.

“We’ll comply with what is out in front of us,” Fischer said.

For the eight counties which have or are currently making this transition, gatherings such as weddings, sporting, performing art events, and movie theatres can return to side-by-side seating as long as masks are worn, and no concessions are served, according to the Utah Department of Health.

“I’m ecstatic that we’re going to moderate,” Fischer said.

In order to keep their doors open, The Monarch – like many others – have had to enforce public health guidelines. Fischer said the update brings a sigh of relief.

“I mean, that’s our job, those are the restrictions put on us. And we want people to have a great time,” Fischer said. “We want to be the fun people, not the police so to speak. I think that’s going to be one of the best things, is that the experience of the event itself will be more positive for those people having them.”

Under new guidelines, he said, this modification benefits the guest experience.

“My personal opinion is that as humans, we like each other. And we do want to be a little closer than what we’ve been mandated,” Fischer said. “Especially weddings and events where we actually want to come together and socialize.”

With change happening, he said the future looks promising.

“We do see light at the end of the tunnel where people are now looking for summer and fall. People are getting vaccinated, guidelines are changing, and it looks much more positive at this point than it did six months ago,” Fischer said.

Weber County now accompanies Box Elder, Carbon, Duchesne, Millard, Morgan, San Juan, and Uintah counties in the moderate level.