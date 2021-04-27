Ogden Twilight releases lineup for 2021 concert series

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Despite concerns earlier this year, Ogden Twilight is making a comeback this year.

The world-class concert series that visits the Ogden Amphitheater on Thursdays in June was in limbo in recent months because of COVID-19. In early March, organizers kept concerts postponed, but said they were working to host a 10-show series that would take place in August and run into October, if needed.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the lineup for the 2021 Ogden Twilight Series.

According to organizers, “several artists just aren’t going to tour in 2021,” but new artists will perform this year.

While the concert series won’t happen in June like it has in recent years, it will stretch from mid-August to late September.

Here’s the lineup for the Twilight Series:

Friday, Aug. 13: Fitz and the Tantrums with Kishi Bashi

Friday, Aug. 20: The Flaming Lips with special guest to be announced

Saturday, Aug. 21: Big Wild with Crooked Colours

Saturday, Aug. 28: Louis the Child with Washed Out (DJ Set)

Friday, Sept. 3: To be announced

Saturday, Sept. 4: Noah Cyrus with Ant Clemons

Friday, Sept. 10: Death Cab for Cutie with guest to be announced

Thursday, Sept. 16: Purity Ring with Dawn Richards

Tuesday, Sept. 21: Portugal. The Man with Japanese Breakfast

Saturday, Sept. 25: Grouplove with BLACKSTARKIDS

“Ogden Twilight GA and VIP season passes are now on sale at: www.24tix.com/ot Individual tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM. A few of these shows will be more than $10 if purchased individually, but as always the season GA pass is Just $100. A couple of these shows are already SOLD OUT at Red Rocks in Colorado. Getting two tickets to either Louis The Child or Big Wild a state away would run you over $700 right now. It’s crazy,” organizers say.

While the headliner for September 3 hasn’t been announced Twilight Series organizers say “they’ve been on our wish list from the very beginning of the series…”

All events are held rain or shine at the Ogden Amphitheater, and artists are subject to change. Doors and food vendors will open at 5 p.m. and bands will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are required for everyone 4-years-old and older. For a full list of rules for the Ogden Amphitheater and Ogden Twilight, click here.