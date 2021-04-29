Ogden to offer non-stop flights to Southern California

The cabin of an airplane. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OGDEN (ABC4) – Pack your bags!

Soon, nonstop flights will be offered from Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Burbank, California.

Starting May 4, Avelo Airlines, based out of Burbank, will begin offering the flights, which the company says will be an easier and less stressful experience than flying at larger airports.

“Flight service from Ogden to Burbank will initially be offered six times per week and boasts benefits of commercial air travel, without the challenges that are typically experienced at larger airports. Patrons traveling out of Ogden will experience convenient parking just steps away from their terminal, no crowds, convenient bag check, and a low-stress check-in experience,” Avelo Airlines said in a news release.

Here is how the flights will be scheduled:

Flight XP 107 will depart from Burbank Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and will arrive in Ogden at 2 p.m. MT.

Flight XP 108 will depart from Ogden Monday through Saturday at 2:40 p.m., arriving in Burbank at 3:40 p.m. PT.

Tom Christopulos, director of Ogden’s Community and Economic Development Department said, “Ogden City is excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The Los Angeles area is the top destination for air travelers from the Ogden area. Avelo’s flights from/to Burbank will serve this market with the added convenience of direct flights from the Ogden Airport. We are pleased to expand our commercial air service at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.”

“The new flight offered by Avelo Airlines is a great opportunity for our many visitors from the greater LA area to have easy, direct access to our amazing year-round outdoor recreation amenities,” said Sara Toliver, CEO of Visit Ogden.

Currently, Ogden-Hinckley airports is also offering bi-weekly flights to Mesa, Arizona.

For more information on the flights, visit aveloair.com