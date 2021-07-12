Ogden theatre receives $1M donation, set to unveil new lighting system

This photograph shows empty seats in La Garance National scene theatre, in Cavaillon, on February 3, 2021. – The “Pre-O-Coupe / Nikolaus” company is about to give an authorised and private single representation : a play entitled “Presque Parfait, ou le Paradis perdu”, in front of a restricted and selected professional audience, in the hope of selling their show to broadcasters. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A northern Utah theatre is inviting the community to check out a new feature, courtesy of the largest donation in its history.

On Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Peery’s Egyptian Theatre on Washington Boulevard in Ogden.

The theatre recently received a $1 million donation from the Dr. Ezekiel R. and Edna Wattis Dumke Foundation.

With those funds, the theatre was able to install a state-of-the-art, modernized theatrical and atmospheric lighting system. On Monday, July 12, at 4 p.m., the theatre will demonstrate the new lighting system.

The system features hundreds of LED lights, saving electricity and tax-payer dollars, according to Peery’s Egyptian Theatre. This will allow the venue to expand its capabilities for the hundreds of events hosted each year.

Additionally, the theatre says it will participate in a case study on the benefits of the improved systems.

“It’s one of the best light shows outside of Las Vegas,” says Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer. “And this generous donation from the Dumke family will have an impact on the culture and arts of our community for generations to come.”

Following the light show, the Wurlitzer Organ, one of only a handful left in the country, will play two minutes of Phantom of the Opera followed by Bon Jovi’s Living on a Prayer.