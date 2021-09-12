Ogden teen stabbed multiple times, police investigating

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been stabbed multiple times during a party in Ogden, police say.

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning near 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The Ogden Police Department says the victim didn’t realize he had been stabbed at first, believing he was only hit on the shoulder.

Police believe the incident happened after a fight broke out at a party.

The victim has been transferred to McKay-Dee Hospital and is being treated for wounds on his left shoulder and back area. Officials say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are currently investigating the stabbing and do not know what the victim was actually stabbed with.

There is no information on the suspect at this time. ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.