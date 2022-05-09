OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been officially charged on Friday in connection with the accidental shooting of a juvenile in Ogden.

Ogden Police Department says the suspect, Zedakiah Mendel Pool, 18, has been charged with one count of clandestine laboratory precursors and equipment and one charge of the purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.

Police say the incident happened on May 5 when officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound at an Ogden residence.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a male juvenile, had been shot in the neck. The victim was bleeding from the gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. Authorities say he remains hospitalized at this time.

During the investigation, police discovered Pool had consumed marijuana less than five hours before the shooting occurred.

Officers say Pool was handling the gun and “manipulating the slide when the gun fired, wounding the victim.”

During a search of the suspect’s home, police found a 9mm handgun and a spent casing in the living room area. Officers also found signs of psilocybin mushroom growth, (a hallucinogenic substance) inside the suspect’s bedroom. Items found include venting, tenting and other indications of the manufacturing of the illegal substance.

Authorities say Pool was a restricted person at the time of the incident.

Police are still investigating whether additional charges may be warranted.

Pool has been arrested and is currently booked at the Weber County Jail.