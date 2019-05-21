Ogden students petition for more ways to honor fallen classmates

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – Students at Ben Lomond High School in Ogden have walked and petitioned for more opportunities to honor fellow students who have died.

Jehdeiah Mora is a sophomore, but she and her friends have seen eight fellow students die by suicide or accident in the last few years and felt more could be done. They held a walk this weekend for the community to honor their classmates, but also to strengthen their friends.

Mora said, “We wanted to do something to make sure kids know that they have support, that they can grieve and they can be strong.”

Some students went a step further, petitioning the Odgen School District to be able to honor two students at graduation.

Mattew Richey is the Student Body President and explained that the students were successful, he said, “During the principals opening remarks, he’s going to offer a moment of silence for the two seniors and then he will be awarding an honorary diploma.”

The seniors had to petition the School Board for that moment of silence because it was previously against the district’s policy adopted from the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide.

Awarding an honorary diploma during the graduation ceremony has always been allowed by the district.

The students say openly honoring their lost friends can maybe save others.

