Ogden soldier dies overseas

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Department of Defense says one of Utah’s own died while on Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The Army says Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins died on June 30th from a non-combat injury and his death is still under investigation.

ABC4 News spoke with Robbins’ mother Adrienne who says, “Elliot lived for 32-years. How could I tell you in two minutes, 32-years, he was a good guy?”

Sgt. 1st Class Robbins was raised in Ogden and took up the family trade by joining the military.

“He was one of the top excellent soldiers,” his mom says.

Robbins was assigned to the Airborne 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group.

[Robbins was] a skilled Soldier with three combat deployments,” says Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson 10th SFG (A) commander. “Robbins will always be remembered.”

Sgt. 1st Class Robbins served three tours. In 2007 he was deployed to Iraq and in 2017 and 2019 he served in Afganistan.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command states, “Robbins received several awards and decorations for his service. Robbins’ awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device and one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with one Silver and two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Valorous Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Four Knot Device, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 2, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral 2, NATO Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Military Freefall Parachutist Badge, and Parachutist Badge.”

“He was always excellent, always did great. When he was in green beret school they nominated him top student both by his peers his teachers. So that was impressive. I flew out to see the graduation,” says Robbins’ mother.

The Robbins family flew out at 1 o’clock on Monday afternoon to meet with the Army to find out more information about their sons’ death.

