OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Ogden Police Department told ABC4 that the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Adams Avenue around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. A woman died as a result.

Police believe it was an accident. No other information is being released at this time.

The Ogden School district confirmed the identity of the victim to ABC4 as being Jaycee Trivino, a teacher at Highland Junior High.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our hearts go out to her family,” said Velden Wardle, principal of Highland Junior High.

He said Monday morning was rough for teachers and students as they returned to class.

“We loved Jaycee,” he said.

Trivino was new to the school but had already made quite an impact.

“She was just a lot of fun,” he said. “One that related well to students. One that had good relationships, and one that inspired students to do art.”

The school district has increased the availability of grief counseling for teachers and students at the school.

Wardle asked parents to be aware of the situation.

“Talk with your son or daughter,” he said. “That’s probably one of the best things you can do. Communicate with them, talk with them, ask them how they’re doing, and then just be there for them.”

“I was a teacher and so I know how hard they work, and I know how much they love those students, and I know how much they love each other,” said Terra Cooper, founder of a Facebook group called Utah Parents for Teachers.

The group is private and has over 3,000 members.

When Cooper heard the news, she was devastated. While she didn’t know Trivino personally, she felt the family connection teachers seem to have with one another. She posted on the Facebook page encouraging members who felt the need to do something for the teachers at Highland Junior High School to donate.

“They’re the ones holding up the students right now, so we just wanted to give them a little love to help hold them up too,” she said.

Within a few hours, members of the group donated more than $500. With the money donated, Cooper is putting together a care package to give to the teachers at Highland. She plans on dropping off the care package at the school on Tuesday morning.

“Those small acts of kindness, when you multiply it by hundreds or thousands of people, really do change the world.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” Wardle said.

If the family needs any help, he said the school will be there with their full support, especially for the family of a teacher who was able to so easily connect with students.

“We have a lot of students that want to be a part of art and do things in her class who hadn’t really been interested in it before just because of the relationship she had with students,” he said.