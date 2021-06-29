Ogden School District appoints new superintendent

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced their new superintendent Tuesday afternoon.

During a special session, the district appointed Luke Rassumussen to take over the reigns of the district.

He will begin his new role on July 1, 2021

In a statement regarding the appointment, Rasmussen said, “I believe that a positive school culture

is more important than any strategy we can employ. We need to interact with our students and our

community each and every day in a way that they know they are loved and cared for. I also believe that

what we focus on grows. We need to be direct and focused on the most important things in order to

achieve the desired results our students deserve.”

Rasmussen is no stranger to Utah, as the former Weber State University football player earned his bachelor’s degree before achieving both a Master of Educational Curriculum and a Master of Administration and Supervision degree.

In 2019, he went on to receive the Principal of the Year Award from the State of Utah Association of Secondary School Principals for his work toward increasing student achievement and school growth at Ogden High School.

Rasmussen then went on to the Executive Director of Secondary Instructional Leadership for Ogden School District.

“I am very confident that Luke Rasmussen will lead the Ogden School District to meet the goals

outlined in our Nexus Elevated strategic framework,” said Board of Education President Jennifer

Zundel. I believe that his leadership skills will bring together the great talent we have in the district to

continue this important work. I look forward to working with him.”

The district’s search for a new superintendent wasn’t easy, as candidates from as far as Illinois and Texas applied for the position, according to a news release from the district.

Rasmussen’s appointment comes as previous Ogden School District superintendent, Dr. Richard Nye, was selected to serve as the new superintendent of the Granite School District.

Dr. Nye will start in his new role on July 1, 2021 as well.