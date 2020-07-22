Ogden police share update after officers injured in deadly pursuit

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden Police Department is sharing an update on a police chase that left a suspect dead and three officers injured.

Ogden police initiated the pursuit after a driver fled from a traffic stop and dragged one of their officers in the process.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of his vehicle, struck an Ogden police vehicle and another car.

Police said three officers were injured during the incident and during the crash the male suspect later identified as James Lee Franklin, 20, of Clinton, sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.