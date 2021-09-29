Ogden Police searching for missing man last seen Tuesday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Ogden are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Ogden Police say 34-year-old Alexander Larson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday leaving his home on foot. He did not take any money or his phone.

Alexander may have walked to the 29th Street Trail.

Police say Alexander had expressed an intent to harm himself before his disappearance.

Alexander was last seen in a black long sleeve shirt and gray shorts. He has a buzzed head and a beard, and does wear glasses.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Ogden Police at 801-629-8200 or 911.

