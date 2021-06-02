Ogden Police looking for man last seen on Memorial Day

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police need your help locating a man who hasn’t been seen since Memorial Day.

According to police, 54-year-old Robert Torres was last seen at his home in the 2800 block of Pingree at around 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.

When his daughter returned around 1 p.m. that day, Robert had already left.

As of Tuesday night, Robert has not been heard from.

Police say Robert is dependent on his medication for his health, which was left behind at his home.

If you have seen Robert, or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Weber County Dispatch non-emergency line at 801-629-8221.