Ogden police: Body found in storage shed

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden police are investigating after a body was found in a storage shed Thursday.
The body was found near 2868 Grant Avenue and police said the circumstances surrounding the discovery are suspicious.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim as the Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
