OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police were able to help a homeless man in Ogden who had been stranded after his electric wheelchair battery died.

Ogden Police say the disabled man has been stranded all night in his wheelchair, unable to travel anywhere.

The man told police the charger for his wheelchair had gone missing the night before.

Officers contacted the Ogden Police Homeless Services Advocate for assistance. Together, they were able to locate a new charger for the wheelchair.

(Courtesy of Ogden Police)

(Courtesy of Ogden Police)

(Courtesy of Ogden Police)

(Courtesy of Ogden Police)

Authorities sought help from a local business that provided power so the homeless man could fully charge his wheelchair.

Officials then pushed the man to a location where he could easily become mobile begin.

“Although this was a small seemingly insignificant act during a busy day for the officers, their empathetic care of this man brought a smile to his face and he was extremely grateful for the help,” says Ogden Police.