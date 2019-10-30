Ogden police doing a ‘sweep’ Wednesday to help homeless find a warm place to sleep

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Ogden will be doing a “sweep” Wednesday night in hopes to help those suffering from homelessness find a warm place for the night.

Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell is ” very concerned about the plight of homeless persons, particularly families, during this sudden and extreme cold snap,” a press release from the Ogden Police Department stated.

The release states the “efforts in Salt Lake City have pushed additional homeless persons and families into the Ogden area, resulting in a shortage of available services.”

From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday a team will be looking for those at risk from the cold and direct them to a service.

If you see a person who appears to at risk from the cold call the Watch Commander’s desk at 801-629-8060.

