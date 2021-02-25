Ogden Police Department gives tips to avoid car thefts

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department took to social media on Thursday to ensure that you don’t wake up to an empty driveway in the morning.

According to a post on the Ogden Police Department, Spring is the time of year when car prowls and burglaries increase.

Ogden PD says in the last week, 100% of the car thefts that happened in Ogden were on unlocked vehicles or had no signs of forced entry.

“Vehicle burglaries are largely crimes of opportunity,” Ogden PD said in the post.

With that in mind, here are three tips from Ogden law enforcement officials to make sure your car and the things inside, stay secure

Hide your valuables Lock your vehicle Take your valuables with you

Following these three simple steps will help prevent your car and your valuables inside from being stolen.