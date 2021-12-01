Ogden Police Department adopts SPIDR Tech to improve customer service

You’ve heard of Spiderman, but have you heard of SPIDR Tech? Much like the superhero, it aims to help the police. On Wednesday the program went live at the Ogden Police Department. Lt. Will Farr spoke to ABC4 to explain how SPIDR Tech works and how the department will use it to improve interactions with the public.

Calling 911 can be stressful. However, the Ogden Police Department hopes a new tool will help make that experience a little easier.

“If someone’s called in and they need police to come, SPIDR Tech will… when the call’s placed, it will send out a text to the individual and let them know what their case number is, what some of the information is.” Lt. Will Farr explained that the automated message is sent to citizens for certain types of calls. When the automated message arrives, it will also explain how to file a report and what to expect when an officer arrives on scene. At times, additional messages may be sent out to update the person on the officer’s estimated arrival time.

Lt. Farr explained that when the responding officer leaves “another text will be sent out to the citizen, and it will allow them to be able to fill out a survey and give their feedback as far as what their interaction was with the officer.”

Lt. Farr emphasized that no personal information is recorded in the survey. This means those who fill out the survey can be candid and honest about their experience.

Completed surveys are sent back to the department Lt. Farr said, “to be able to use to better our customer service.” He said that he’s excited for this new tool because it allows for instant feedback. Often, when the department wants widespread feedback, it must send out surveys to community members. He said that happens every couple of years. In comparison, SPIDR Tech will essentially provide instant feedback directly to law enforcement officials. “And that’s what we’re looking for,” Lt. Farr added. “To see a true idea of how our officers are doing when they interact with people on their calls and how their customer service is.”

Lt. Farr noted that feedback can be positive or negative, but formal complaints against an officer cannot be filled out in these surveys.

SPIDR Tech was created by former law enforcement officers and according to the company its purpose “is to help public safety agencies leverage their own data so they can improve public perception, increase efficiency, and save money.”