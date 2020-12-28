Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt announces retirement

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt has announced his retirement according to the Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell.

The new police Chief will be announced in a press conference set to be held on Dec 29 at 11 a.m.

Watt retired from the Ogden Police Department as its assistant chief in 2011, with thirty-two years of experience. Upon his retirement he went and operated a successful consulting and training company for five years. Watt specialized in strategic leadership and organizational design, helping his clients improve operations, creative effective organizational culture, and build exceptional teams.

He has also spoken at numerous schools, law enforcement associations, civic organizations, and copyrights and trademarks on key leadership literature and processes.

Watt served as Commissioner for the Institute for Credible Leadership Development of the International Academy of Public Safety and is the Chairman of the Board for Hands In Hands Outdoors/American Heroes Project, a non-profit for Disabled Veterans and Children.

Watt retired as a Special Forces Colonel of the Utah Army National Guard in 2015 and holds a Masters of Strategic Studies Degree from the U.S. Army War College, a MBA from the University of Phoenix, a Bachelors Degree in Police Science from Weber State University, and is a graduate of Session 191 of the F.B.I. National Academy.

He has also received numerous medals and honors throughout his career including the Ogden City Police Department’s Medal of Valor, twice.