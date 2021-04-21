Ogden Police ask for help locating 10-year-old boy

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police are asking for help locating a 10-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning.

Police say Jayden McEwen left his home near 9th and Monroe Boulevard at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and has yet to return home.

Jayden is described as 5″ tall and about 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He also has braces on his bottom teeth.

It is not clear what clothing he was wearing when he left home.

Ogden Police ask that if you see Jayden to contact the dispatch non-emergency phone number 801-395-8221.