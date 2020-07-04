Ogden police ask for help after flags burned in neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Police Department is asking for the community’s help after two individuals have been arrested for burning American flags on properties in Ogden. The two who have been arrested are 18-year-old Hunter Hinds and 19-year-old Bryan Nava.

Two people have been arrested but, neighbors told me there are possibly four suspects that were involved.

Darrel Thompson says he is thankful the flag didn’t stay lit and possible burn his house down. I also went to another neighbor who says part of their front porch was scorched.

Thompson says this is unusual for this quiet neighborhood. He’s not the only one who reported vandalism, leaders from the Ogden Police Department said they received eight reports related to property damage that were all in the same area, west of Wall Ave, in between 2nd and 7th St.

“Don’t give up your patriotism…don’t give up your desire to celebrate July 4th,” said Thompson.

Ogden Police Department leaders say this is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking for residents in the area to share surveillance video, if you have any. You can call 801-629-8228.