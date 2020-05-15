Ogden Nature Center to reopen in June

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Ogden Nature Center announced that trails and Visitor Center restrooms will open on Monday, June 1 and will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Nature Center will remain closed on weekends, and the park will continue to open in phases to ensure visitor safety. All visitors must check-in at the front desk upon arrival, where they will receive guidelines for the visit. They should park in the dirt parking lot and follow the Birdhouse Trail to the Visitor Center.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks during visits. Admission rates are listed below:

13 and older: $5

Seniors 65+: $4

Children 2-12: $3

Children under 2: Free

Members have free admission.

Visit https://www.ogdennaturecenter.org/ for information on continuing online resources, summer camps, events and education and volunteer programs.

