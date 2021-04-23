Ogden motorcyclist killed in Clearfield crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A 47-year-old Ogden man was killed after he was struck by a car and ejected from his motorcycle in Clearfield.

The crash happened at 1700 S. Main St. in Clearfield around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to the Clearfield Police Department, officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries and arrived on scene to find a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Reports indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on 1700 South when an SUV traveling westbound turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid colliding with the SUV, but ended up colliding with another car traveling westbound.

He was ejected from his motorcycle and was then struck by another car, a news release said.

Emergency crews from North Davis Fire District and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded and requested a medical helicopter to transport the man to the hospital. The medical helicopter landed on the scene, but the man was pronounced dead before he could be transported to the hospital.

Two of the drivers who struck the motorcyclist stayed on the scene to talk with police, but the driver of the SUV that struck the man did not. Police said the driver of the SUV “may not know the accident occurred.”

The Clearfield Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward and are reviewing surveillance video to find out more information about the crash.