Ogden Memorial Day garage fire under investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An investigation is underway in Ogden after a garage fire on late Memorial Day.
Fire crews were called to a fully involved detached garage near a residential structure near 2400 Van Buren Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Arriving crews were able to quickly mitigate the active fire through a defensive attack, containing the blaze to the structure.
The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damages and remains under investigation.
Over 15 firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden Fire responded.
Earlier in the day, crews in Draper battled a commercial structure fire at Lighting Design, a lighting store on S. State Street.
While crews report the fire started in the back of the building, they tell ABC4 they are continuing to investigate the scene.