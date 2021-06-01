Ogden Memorial Day garage fire under investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An investigation is underway in Ogden after a garage fire on late Memorial Day.

Fire crews were called to a fully involved detached garage near a residential structure near 2400 Van Buren Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Arriving crews were able to quickly mitigate the active fire through a defensive attack, containing the blaze to the structure.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damages and remains under investigation.

Over 15 firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden Fire responded.

Earlier in the day, crews in Draper battled a commercial structure fire at Lighting Design, a lighting store on S. State Street.

While crews report the fire started in the back of the building, they tell ABC4 they are continuing to investigate the scene.

