Ogden mayor reacts to COVID-19 pandemic

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – There are 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Weber County, according to the state health department. ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to the Ogden City mayor on how the city is responding to COVID-19.

The Ogden City mayor said Facebook Live is how he’s been communicating with residents during the pandemic. He said the city relies on state conference calls for local decisions to react to COVID-19.

“We’ve probably been on three or four a week with the Lt. Governor so we really understand what the states directions are because they’re really the experts that will help drive the policy,” said Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell.

The Ogden City mayor said he wants to avoid closing parks because it’s the one thing that’s helping residents with their mental health.

“We’re all feeling cooped up, we’re all feeling the pinch of this, this is a dramatic change of lifestyle for almost everyone in the state,” said Caldwell.

There are signs on playgrounds indicating they’re closed and signs reminding residents to practice social distancing.

“Ogden police are not out enforcing social distancing, they have enough to do in managing the city already, that has not been a directive from the health department,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell said he hopes residents will take the pandemic seriously on their own.

“I know there are some people that come and play pickle ball here, but not very many so I think most people are very conscious about it,” said Ogden resident, Doug Graham.

Caldwell said there isn’t much of a threat of community spread right now and not enough cases, which is why the city is only following the governor’s recommendations, and not issuing its own orders, as other cities have.

Mayor Caldwell said he will continue to work with the state health department and take a more concentrated approach on Ogden if needed. Now if you do choose to use the parks, officials ask that you practice social distancing and remember washing your hands.

