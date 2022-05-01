OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police report that a stabbing occurred in Ogden Friday night.

Authorities say that police responded to the incident around 11:30 p.m., finding a man, around 30 years old, with stab wounds.

Police believe the stabbing occurred due to an altercation that was possibly gang-related.

Ogden Police say that the Gang Unit is currently investigating the incident.

The man is reportedly in serious condition, but has been stabilized.

No suspect has been found at this time.

This story will be updated.