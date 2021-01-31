Ogden man sexually assaults stylist after getting haircut

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Ogden man was arrested for sexually assaulting a stylist after giving him a haircut on Saturday.

According to arresting documents, Benjamin Zavala, 43, was booked into the Weber County Jail on one first-degree felony count of object rape and one second-degree felony county of forcible sex abuse.

Documents state officers responded to a barbershop on 23rd St. on the report of a sex offense on Saturday after a stylist had called 911 to report a man had attempted to rape her and then left on foot.

Before officers arrived at the barbershop, other officers had detained a man fitting the description given by the victim, he was later identified as Zavala.

Once the officer arrived at the barbershop, they were met at the entrance by the victim, who was visibly upset, documents state.

The victim told officers that Zavala had come into the barbershop and during the haircut, he talked about random things to pass the time. Just after two co-workers left to get lunch, leaving the two alone, the victim said the conversation began to “get weird.”

The victim told the officer that Zavala began asking questions about their personal life and relationships and then made a comment about her breasts and then began complimenting her on her hair and eyes, which made her uncomfortable.

When the haircut was over, the suspect paid in cash. As the victim went to give him his change, Zavala pushed her against the wall, holding her by her wrist. He told her she was asking for it by not wearing a bra as well as being divorced and told the victim to go in the back and have sex with him, documents state.

The suspect then pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her until she was able to punch him in the face, pull her pants back up and grab some scissors, according to documents.

The victim then chased Zavala out of the store and called the police.

According to court records, Zavala has no prior criminal history in Utah.