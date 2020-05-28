Ogden man nearly hit by car at pizza shop, police looking for suspect

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – There was a close call outside of a pizza place in Ogden when a man was nearly hit by a car Monday.

Officials say as a customer was leaving Taboo Pizza with their dinner, when a car jumped the curb and nearly hit the person. Officials say an SUV appears to have run that car off the road and did not stick around.

The driver of the car was checked out at the hospital. Anyone with information about the driver of the SUV is asked to call Ogden police at (801) 395-8221.

