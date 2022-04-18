OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been charged in a deadly crash involving two Lehi teens.

Alexis Javier Garcia-Torres was charged with two counts of DUI causing death or serious bodily injury after he allegedly struck and killed Arely Hernandez while the 15-year-old was on a sidewalk with her 13-year-old brother.

Garcia-Torres was arrested on Friday for allegedly hitting the two teens back in March.

On March 4, Garcia-Torres was driving his Chrysler 300 eastbound on 2100 North toward 3600 West around 4:30 p.m. when he hit the two teenagers, police say.