Ogden man arrested for kidnapping after forcing stranger to drive him to the mall

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) A 32-year-old man from Ogden was booked into jail for kidnapping after a woman said he jumped in her car and forced her to drive him to the mall.

According to court documents, police responded to the Provo Towne Centre Mall on Thursday when the woman called 911 to report the incident.

Arresting documents state the woman said she had just got off work and Decker was standing in front of her car. When she unlocked her front driver door, it automatically unlocked both the front doors and the man jumped into her vehicle.

She said she told Decker to get out of her car, but he refused and told her to driver her somewhere. Out of fear for her safety, as she did not know if he had any weapons, the woman said she drove victim to the mall, documents state.

The woman said she was afraid to call the police because she didn't know what he would do to her if she made him mad, according to documents.

Police found the man walking away from the mall towards University Ave.

When police approached him, he told them his name was Jack Dawson but police were later able to confirm his name is Brennen Reed Decker, 32 of Ogden.

Arresting documents state Decker would not answer the police as to why he got into the woman's car, and refused to answer anymore questions.

Police booked Decker into Utah County Jail where he was booked for second-degree felony kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

A background check on Decker shows no criminal history in Utah.