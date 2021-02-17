Ogden man arrested for allegedly shooting brother, assaulting sister-in-law

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man was arrested on multiple charges for allegedly shooting his brother and assaulting his sister-in-law in early February.

The probable cause statement says 21-year-old Colton Shepard was arrested for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, domestic violence in the presence of a child, causing serious injury with a weapon, damaging or interrupting a communication device, theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, murder, and felony discharge of a firearm.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a family disturbance was reported at a park in Ogden on February 10. The complainant reported his wife had just been assaulted by his brother, Shepard.

Before the woman was able to escape, police say Shepard assaulted her, attempting to strangle her multiple times after she tried to end their relationship. Two bystanders witnessed the incident and came to break them up.

The probable cause statement says Shepard then left the scene. That is when the woman called her husband and began heading toward her Plain City home.

A short time later, authorities say more 911 calls revealed there was an active fight with gunshots at the Plain City home. Earlier this month, police said that when the woman arrived home, she discovered Sheperd was already there, now armed with a handgun.

Authorities say Shepard confronted the woman. A man then entered the home and attempted to get the gun from Shepard.

The probable cause statement says Shepard pointed the gun at the man and fired twice, striking him in the forearm and abdomen. Another man then entered the home and helped to get the gun away from Shepard.

Investigators say the firearm was dropped and the confrontation moved outside of the home where Shepard was restrained until authorities arrived.

During their investigation, authorities say they determined Shepard had entered the home through a doggy door. When he entered, authorities say the woman’s 8-year-old daughter was home alone.

The probable cause statement says the girl stayed in a room until another family member arrived and called for her.

Shepard has been convicted of a felony in the last seven years and is currently on probation, authorities say. Deputies reported smelling an order of alcohol on Shepard.

There is no other information available at this time.