OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested for allegedly distributing nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend in a public parking lot.

Ogden City Police say the suspect is 45-year-old Anthony Mark Pino.

On March 4, police attended to an employee reporting a “suspicious circumstance” near The Front Climbing Club located in Ogden.

Officers discovered nude pictures of a female that were printed on flyers had been placed on multiple vehicles outside the gym.

The employee told police flyers were found on cars along nearby blocks and a parking structure. The employee recognized the woman on the flyers as a member of the gym.

The victim’s name was also printed very clearly on the flyers along with a collage of seven nude photos showing the woman’s face and chest. Police say the images were taken from the social media app Snapchat.

The victim told officers that she and the suspect, Pino, were romantically-involved for a year, but she recently broke up with him on Feb. 8th. She says Pino showed up at her house unannounced on Feb. 14. The following day, she filed a stalking injunction, but no one was able to serve it to him, she said. Police also discovered the victim had been previously involved in several harassment cases where Pino was the offender.

The victim said Pino found ways to harass her by messaging her through blocked numbers, social media, Pinterest, and other avenues. The victim has messages from a fake number sending screenshots of the nude photos, telling her to, “think twice before moving forward with certain things,” according to arresting documents. Police say these messages were sent three days after the stalking injunction and a police report was filed.

The victim recalls sending the image printed on the flyers to the suspect via Snapchat and says he was the only one she sent it to. The victim said Pino is aware that she is a member of the gym and believes he did this in retaliation for the breakup and the stalking injunction.

Police later witnessed the suspect distributing the explicit flyers on vehicles through surveillance camera footage.

“It should also be of note that these photos were placed in public and at an establishment frequented by minors or where the minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public,” arresting documents say. “These were placed on the street on vehicles at a public climbing gym, and close proximity to a school.”

Pino has been arrested on four charges including stalking, distributing pornographic material, tampering with a witness/juror and indecent public display.

Police say Pino has an “extensive domestic violence history ranging from multiple charges of violating a protective order, multiple counts of retaliation against a witness, burglary, and assault.”

He is currently booked at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately