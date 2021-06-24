Ogden issues ban on fireworks amid ‘extreme hazardous’ conditions

People watch as fireworks explode over New York Harbor as New York and other cities around New York state recognize a rate of 70% for single dose vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in New York. Celebration of the milestone was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Council has issued a ban on fireworks, open flames, and other ignition sources within Ogden City limits.

The city made the announcement in post to their Facebook page Thursday evening.

City officials say they are issuing the ban amid “existing extreme hazardous conditions throughout the city.”

The ban restricts Class C fireworks, or personal fireworks, and open burnings from being ignited within city limits.

Ogden City officials say the restricting will be in place through Nov. 15 or when environmental conditions improve.

The ban comes on the heels of North Ogden issuing a citywide ban on personal fireworks during a city council meeting Tuesday evening.

“There’s just some concern with the safety and I think, in general, the council’s hearts are always in the right spot. They’re trying to do what they feel is best,” North Ogden City Manager and Attorney Jon Call told ABC4 Wednesday afternoon.