Ogden house fire causes estimated $80K in damages

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A residential house fire in Ogden caused an estimated $80,000 in damages early Thursday morning.

Authorities say a bystander reported the home in the 2500 block of Monroe Boulevard on fire shortly after 2:45 a.m., saying they could see heavy smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the structure.

Ogden City Fire crews were able to quickly mitigate fire conditions and contain the blaze to the rear of the building.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the fire was out, authorities say.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Officials say the blaze caused an estimated $80,000 in damages and remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.