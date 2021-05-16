Ogden garage fire causes $50k in damages

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An estimated $50,000 in damages is what’s left behind after a garage was destroyed by flames in Ogden.

The fire started Saturday evening in a detached garage at a home near 1700 South 150 East.

According to the Ogden City Fire Department, they received a call reporting the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Ogden and Roy arrived and quickly confined the fire to the garage.

Ogden Fire reports there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.