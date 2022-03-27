OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Ogden and Riverdale firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on the block of 20th St. and Orchard Ave.

According to a press release, fire units arrived to find a two-story apartment building with smoke showing from the bottom apartment.

The building had four apartment units and authorities say that it was quickly evacuated.

Firefighters reportedly worked to extinguish the fire and contained the fire to the original bottom apartment.

The occupant of that unit has been displaced due to the damage and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, while the other tenants were allowed back into their units that were not damaged.

A total of 17 firefighters, 2 ladder trucks, 2 engines, an ambulance, a paramedic unit, and the battalion chief responded to incident.

The building has been reportedly secured and has an estimated $7,500 in damage.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.