Ogden feels 5.7 magnitude earthquake

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Following the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning, several inspections happened throughout the city of Ogden. Weber and Ogden school districts were supposed to distribute food for students who have been home this week due to COVID-19 concerns, but districts canceled distribution after the earthquake.

According to city officials, there were no serious damages or reported gas leaks or power loss with buildings after the earthquake. Officers checked all facilities including older structures.

Weber and Ogden school district leaders said employees were instructed to work from home and there are no major damages reported at schools.

Other employees around Ogden said they were shaken after the earthquake. Several businesses carried on normally, but some employees said their customers were warning them to be safe.

“He popped a bag out of his trunk and like showed us what he had in his bag. He told us to put Band-Aids, and dried goods and a blanket and warm clothes in this bag just in case and told us to do this when we got off work, it was really surreal,” Ronni Baird, an employee at The Daily Rise in Ogden.

Buildings in the area were assessed throughout the day. Public health leaders said they will update their social media and alert parents for food distribution Thursday.

To find information on Weber and Ogden public schools and lunch distribution updates check out Ogden Public Schools and Weber County Schools on Facebook.

