Ogden family loses home days before Thanksgiving in fire caused by transient

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – An Ogden family will be spending this Thanksgiving trying to piece their life back together. According to police, their house was destroyed in a fire caused by a transient starting a fire outside to keep warm.

Lt. Brian Eynon with the Ogden Police Department said firefighters responded near 20th Street and Monroe Boulevard overnight Sunday. Nearly two dozen first responders evacuated all three residents and their four pets inside safely. The fire caused more than $30,000 in damage.

“The fire was caused by a transient/vagrant in the area who decided not to use the services we have all over the city. He decided to light a fire and that fire grew and got out of control and then ultimately lit the structure on fire and damaged the structure,” said Lt. Eynon.





David Albright, who lived there and was home during the fire, recalled the traumatic moments with ABC4 News Tuesday.

“I was out back and I heard my son and mom yelling. I ran into the house and saw flames as I came out the front door. I tried putting the flames out with the hose, but it didn’t do any good,” he said.

His daughter, Amber Goble rushed to the scene after receiving a phone call from her mother.

“We had to park down the street and ran over here just to see my dad, grandma, and brother watch this house burn down,” she said. “I just remember seeing the look in my grandma’s eyes watching the only independence she had left be taken from her.”

Police arrested the individual responsible for the fire a short time later, who is facing charges of criminal mischief, illegal burning, and trespassing.













Goble explained that although her grandma owned the house, her family will have to foot the entire bill for damages because being on a fixed income, she didn’t have homeowner’s insurance.

“It’s really hard right now, especially because my grandma’s birthday is tomorrow. She’s turning 84. We’ve also had so many Thanksgiving dinners here. It’s gut-wrenching,” she said. “Our entire lives are memories in this home and it’s sickening to know that someone else’s careless acts took this from her.”

Albright said his house had sentimental value to four generations of his family.

“I think I’m in shock. I don’t know what to think or what to feel. I’ve been walking around here all day trying to get something done, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do,” he said. “I’ve lived here for about 50 years in this house that my mother owns. My children and grandchildren have too. There’s a lot of memories here.”

Goble said the total cost to repair damages are still unknown as her family sifts through the remains. In the meantime, her grandma, dad, and brother are staying in different locations with friends and family until they can figure out their living situation.

“My grandma and dad have been split apart. They’ve lived together for as long as I can remember. It’s a whole different world right now,” she said. “But my family has an amazing support system. We’re here to keep their heads raised up. They know we’re going to do everything we can to make sure they’re okay.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family recover. If you would like to donate, click here.

